Huma Mobin's 'Husband-Less-Honeymoon' in GReece Photo Album goes Viral!

Dignity does not consist in possessing honors, but in deserving them.

Aristotle







By all means marry;

if you get a good wife, you'll be happy.

If you get a bad one, you'll become a philosopher.



Socrates





I was really too honest a man to be a politician and live.



Socrates





I

am not an Athenian or a Greek but a citizen of the world.

Diogenes





It is indeed a desirable thing to be well-descended, but the glory belongs to our ancestors.



Plutarch





By desiring little, a poor man makes himself rich.